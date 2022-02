Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls wrestles Brady Ellison in the chmpionship 145-pound match of the state tournament in Billings last weekend.

History was made in Billings last weekend when Thompson Falls senior Trae Thilmony won his third straight high school wrestling championship. "There's nothing like high school wrestling," Thilmony said this week after he returned home a three-time champion. "When I was a little kid, I remember co...