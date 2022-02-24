ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

BLENDING IN

 
February 24, 2022

Annie Wooden

A wild white turkey stands out amongst a flock, but blends in with later winter snow in Thompson Falls, According to audubon.org, it is estimated that just one in 100,000 wild turkeys is albino.

 

