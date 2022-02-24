Local camp offers big adventures

Along with five cabins, eight dorm rooms and RV and camper spots, Camp Bighorn also has a prayer cabin for anyone who needs a spiritual retreat.

Camp Bighorn, located in Plainsand established in 1985, has made it a goal to offer life-changing experiences to all who visit. Surrounded by mountainous views and the Clark Fork River, visitors have ample opportunity to take advantage of all that nature has to offer. "We are an adventure camp," said Camp Bighorn Executive Director Brian Meaden. "We offer summer camp adventures and different retreats throughout the year. We also offer full food services for our guests."

Meaden, who has been executive director for the last four years, says his experience at Camp Bighorn first began when he was a student and participated in the camp's Journey Gap Year program, an 8-month gap year internship for young adults.

"I was on the short list for the executive director position," Meaden said. When he was offered the job, he and his wife Beth moved to western Montana from western Washington. "Montana has always been a big part of my life. We are blessed to call this place home," he said. It's been fun being able to give back."

Newly built housing has allowed the camp to offer on-site living arrangements for their current 21 employees, as well as their summer volunteers. At 72 acres, Camp Bighorn is home to an expansive lodge and multi-purpose dining room that can hold up to 200 people downstairs and 100 people upstairs.

"What we offer here is spiritual direction, leadership development and adventure skills," Meaden explained. "We do a little bit of everything – day camps, family camps. We offer adventures to everyone from infant to high school."

As a Christian camp, the mission "to embody the love of Jesus and develop Christ-honoring leaders" is intertwined into everyday life for camp-goers. While cell phone reception may be difficult to come by, those who visit for summer camps or a weekend retreat will soon come to welcome a break from technology. From snowshoeing and backcountry skiing in the winter, to hiking, canoeing and kayaking in the summer; there is no shortage of adventure the camp doesn't offer. "The Cascade rapids are popular with the younger campers and we also raft three different sets of rapids just past Plains," Meaden said.

The newly approved construction of a recreational rock-climbing wall will allow the camp to integrate with the surrounding community. Meaden says they are planning to incorporate an after-school program that will allow students to recreate and learn how to rock climb. "We are excited about the new rock wall and we're hoping it will be a good thing for this community," the executive director said. "When you do one of our adventures, there is a lot of learning involved in the challenge. You learn a lot through hardship and struggle and we learn to be more intentional with our time."

Miriah Kardelis At 72 acres, Camp Bighorn is home to an expansive lodge and multi-purpose dining room that can hold up to 200 hundred people downstairs and 100 people upstairs.

A day camp was added last year that focuses on giving local students grades 3-8 the opportunity to learn and explore the outdoors in a safe environment. "The kids are outside all day," Meaden said. "They learn how to build campfires, prepare their own meals and cook in a Dutch oven." The Wild Child spring 2022 day camp runs March 25 and April 1, 8 and 15. The cost is $80 and registration is open now. The Wildher Weekend Retreat offers a chance to find community and the opportunity to grow in your outdoor abilities. The Wildher Retreat is open to all women ages 16 and up.

Along with five cabins, eight dorm rooms and RV and camper spots, Camp Bighorn has its own prayer cabin. "It's free for anyone who needs a spiritual retreat or to hear from the Lord," Meaden said. "It's just a nice spot to get away."

Looking to the future and after the pandemic, Meaden is ready to introduce more programs at Camp Bighorn as he and the staff are ready to get to know their neighbors in the surrounding area. "I'm excited to see Camp Bighorn partner and engage more in the community," he said.

Visit campbighorn.com for more information. Camp Bighorn is located at 1850 MT Highway 135 in Plains.