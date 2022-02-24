ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

Who is your favorite American president of all time?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 24, 2022



SEAN ADAMS, Thompson Falls - “I don’t have a favorite president. I believe all the presidents have had their good points and their bad points throughout the course of history. If anything, I give props to Barack Obama for breaking the color barrier with what this country is going through currently and what it has gone through in the past.”

JP DUCOTE, Trout Creek - “George Bush Junior and Senior because of the stability in the economy.”

ALICIA MEYERS, Thompson Falls - “President Kennedy, because he was a people’s president.”

JOLINE TAPIA, Thompson Falls - “Trump, because he pretty much did everything he said he was going to do and I like how blunt he is.”

JACQUE WEILAND, Trout Creek - “John F. Kennedy because I thought he listened to people all the way through. He didn’t stop them in the middle and try to say what he wanted to say. He was very good with helping those that needed help. He didn’t just sit on his thumbs like some people do.”

JERRIE REICHERT, Thompson Falls - “President Trump. I feel like he’s done the best job, at least in the last 30 years.”

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/23/2022 12:54