Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Jimmy McCracken, 45, careless driving, $125; operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $525, 10 days in jail; habitual offender operating a motor vehicle, $1035, 14 days in jail; seatbelt violation, $20.

Benjamin Davis, 39, day speeding, $70.

Rebel Carr, 53, seatbelt violation, $20.

Charles Becker, 61, day speeding, $70.

William Phillips, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Wyatt Carr, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.

Gregory DeNoble, 84, seatbelt violation, $20.

Joshua Nech, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.

Larrijo Ovitt, 47, seatbelt violation, $20.

Richard Sanders, 34, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Soper, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kristine Paro, 53, day speeding, $70.

Jim Johnson, 55, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.

Nicholas Bulgar, 41, day speeding, $70.

Jon Grinde, 53, day speeding, $70.

Reid Hatley, 41, day speeding, $120.

Daniel May, 28, day speeding, $70.

Hae Nafsinger, 38, day speeding, $20.

John Pilcher, 60, day speeding, $70.

Christopher Rion, 45, day speeding, $20.

Meagan Stevens, 18, night speeding, $20.

Thomas Vandyke, 45, day speeding, $120.

William Bolieu, 52, driving while privilege suspended, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Kody Carter,17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lance Easter, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Julie Gannarelli, 44, day speeding, $20.

John Nyomo, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lloyd Peeler, 54, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Rogers, 68, seatbelt violation, $20.

Patricia Russell, 64, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jeff Smith, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jesse Carter, 44, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jess Hobart, 31, seatbelt violation, $20.

Mark MacDonald, 66, day speeding, $20.

Michael Pfennig, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.

Rebecca Day, 40, night speeding, $20.

Jack Brawner, 52, day speeding, $70.

Ian Campbell, 39, day speeding, $70

Joan Driscoll, 68, day speeding, $70.

Lawrence Nelson, 61, day speeding, $70.

Julie Parisien, 50, operating with expired registration, $85; day speeding, $70.

Zachary Pitts, 38, day speeding, $20.

Justice Weeks, 22, day speeding, $70.

Nicholas Kardonsky, 42, day speeding, $70.

Nancy Clark, 65, improper passing, $85.

Nancy Eastham, 67, day speeding, $20.

Matthew McDaniel, 38, day speeding, $70.

Joyce Munger, 55, day speeding, $70.

Benjamin Traver, 42, stop sign violation, $45.

Clint Voll, 26, day speeding, $70.

Connor Voll, 22, day speeding, $70

Robin Billings, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Austin Merrick, 37, day speeding, $70; operating under the influence of THC, 1st offense, $685.

Zachary Smith, 30, criminal trespass to property, $185.

Daniel Krabacher, 69, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Byron Watson, 31, day speeding, $70.

Morgan Eide, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Adam Love, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Jacob Young, 24, day speeding, $70.

Karla Mccabe, 54, day speeding, $20; operating without registration, $85.

Per Sjoeberg, 40, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Jordan Roberts, 31, day speeding, $20.

Lindsey Heape, 16, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Diana Garcia, 63, reckless endangerment of emergency personnel, 1st offense, $135.

Laura Richard, 37, day speeding, $20; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Buck Hendrickson, 38, day speeding, $70.

Jennifer Adair, 50, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Rebecca Beckman, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Colleen Mesing, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.