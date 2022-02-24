More candidates join local races

by Annie Wooden

Candidates continue to file for the June primary election.

In Sanders County, voters will decide among state House of Representative candidates in districts 13 and 14. Republican Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls has filed to retain his seat in District 13, and Colleen Hinds of Heron, a Democrat, has also filed as a candidate. In District 14, which includes portions of the eastern end of Sanders County, Denley Loge, a Republican, has filed for re-election. Randy Mitchell of St. Regis, also a Republican, has filed as a candidate for House District 14 representative as well.

In the race for the two available Sanders County Commissioner positions, Randy Arnold and John Holland of Plains have filed to fill Glen Magera’s position in District 2. Adam Bache and Dan Rowan, both of Plains, have filed for the District 1 position vacated by Carol Brooker at the end of 2021 and currently held by newly appointed commissioner Claude Burlingame of Thompson Falls. All Sanders County voters will vote on the commissioner positions in the June primary and November general election.

There remains five candidates for Sanders County Sheriff, including Shawn Fielders of Plains, Lanny Hensley and Roy Scott of Thompson Falls, Chris Stough of Heron and Corey Wheeldon of Noxon. Pat Barber of Trout Creek has filed to retain his position as county coroner, as has Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden. No other candidates have filed for those positions, and no candidates have filed for the positions of county attorney/public administrator or county clerk and recorder/ treasurer/ superintendent of schools. Those positions are four-year terms.

In local school board races, Kadilyn Roragen has filed for one of two open positions in Dixon, Jennifer Christensen is the sole candidate thus far for the open position in Hot Springs, and Tamra Weltz and Jen Fratzke have filed for two of the four open positions on the Noxon school board. Mary Halling has filed for the one position up for election in Plains, and no candidates have filed for the open position on the Thompson Falls school board. In Trout Creek, three positions are up for election this year. So far, Mike Linderman, Carolyn Nesbitt and Alicia Myers have filed as candidates.

Special districts throughout Sanders County will also elect board members this year. Candidates to file as of Tuesday include:

Dixon Rural Fire District: Douglas King, Dennis Smith.

Heron Rural Fire District: Clarence “Chuck” Goetz, Christine Knodle, Timothy Lindeman, Peggy Niesen.

Hot SPrings Rural Fire District: Charles Neiman.

Noxon Rural Fire District: Teri Wilkinson.

Plains/Paradise Rural Fire District: Craig Fowler.

Thompson Falls Rural Fire District: Steven Davis.

Trout Creek Rural Fire District: Zarach Epperson.

Eastern Sanders County Hospital District: Debra Pier.

Noxon Heron Public Hospital District: Carolyn Carter, Timothy Jones.

Eastern Sanders County Conservation District: Ronald Warren.

Green Mountain Soil & Conservation District: Melinda Ferrell, Sean Moran, William Naegeli.

Noxon Water and Sewer District: Joseph Campbell, John Johnston, Jared VanVleet.

Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise: Janice Barber, Pernel Chapman, Janie McFadgen.

Sanders County Water District at Paradise: Terry Caldwell, William McFadgen, Lee Ann Overman.

Voters can check their information online to verify mailing address and voting districts at app.mt.gov/

voterinfo, or call 827-6949.