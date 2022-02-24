Paradise sewer board members talk property

The Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise Board had a productive meeting last Tuesday, planning for the next step in obtaining property for the proposed sewer project and passing several motions.

Board Chair Janice Barber and member Terry Caldwell met with property owner Bridger Bischoff last Wednesday to discuss land acquisition. The two parties looked over four six-acre sites, one near Sixth Street on the west side of Paradise; the other three were on the north side of North Street. Bischoff offered the one just below the Paradise Center for the project. No numbers were brought up, but Barber was optimistic that a favorable arrangement would me made between the sewer board and Bischoff. She said the board would discuss the proposal and plan to vote on one at the next meeting. The board also agreed to notify Collette Anderson of Great West Engineering not to continue her pursuit of an easement for the previous area they planned to use for the project.

The board members spent much of their time at last week's meeting at the United Methodist Church clubhouse revising bylaws that were created in 2020 by a completely different sewer board. The board looked through the seven pages and made only minor corrections. Chad Thompson of the nonprofit organization Midwest Assistance Program volunteered to help the board with the bylaws and made several suggestions. The board plans to look over the final version at the March meeting.

All board members - Barber, Caldwell, Janie McFadgen, Don Stamm and Dewey Arnold - were present for the 55-minute meeting at the clubhouse after being told they couldn't meet at the Sanders County Water District pump house, where they've met for the last seven months. Barber volunteered to pay the $25 to rent the clubhouse each time. The board unanimously passed a motion to accept Barber's donation until the grant assets were unfrozen and they could utilize grant funds for the meetings.

One problem with the church clubhouse is there is no internet connection and thus no way to get Zoom hookup, although Stamm said they were still looking at some way to get internet there. There were complaints at the previous meeting that the board posted that there would be Zoom and yet it was not available.

The sewer board also unanimously voted to keep the board's paperwork and records at the clubhouse, if church officials would allow them to do so. Records are also kept at the county courthouse to be readily available to the public, which the previous board failed to consistently do. The board also voted that any correspondence with lenders, vendors and Great West Engineering be in writing. In an effort to continue to seek legal counsel, Caldwell suggested they get advice from newly appointed commissioner Claude Burlingame, who is an attorney, but get actual legal consultation from County Attorney Naomi Leisz. It was brought up that former commissioner Carol Brooker and commissioner Glen Magera constantly provided guidance on the project.

The next meeting was scheduled for March 8 at 6 p.m. at the church clubhouse.