TF to use funds for street paving

The City Council of Thompson Falls met earlier this month to appoint and accept a new fire department chief. Nate Saint stepped up to the task, moving up from assistant chief. He was accepted with high regards from council member Shawni Vaught, who has herself been a part of the volunteer fire department for over 20 years. “It’s very hard to find volunteers,” said Vaught. “It’s sad that we lost Neil, but I wish you the best of luck and fully support you.”

The city council spoke about some Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability (BARSAA) program funds they will receive. The funds come from gas tax money the state gives out to cities every month. The Montana League of Cities and Towns petitioned to receive more funding and the legislature approved it. Now the city is submitting a resolution about where those funds will be going in order to receive them. The funds will amount to just over $45,000 and will be used to repair a street alongside the sewer project. The sum will only be enough for one side of one street, as the sewer is only covering the tearing up and repair of one side of every street they do.

The council also discussed a sewer bond resolution. The resolution allows the city to accept the terms of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development regarding the interest rate of the loans that are to be used for phase one and two of the sewer project. The original interest rate was 2.375%, however, it recently dropped to 1.25%, which the city was able to accept after passing this resolution. The city estimates this will save them over $1 million over the course of paying back the loans.