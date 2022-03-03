Cancer Network draws prizes, opens off ice

The Cancer Network of Sanders County held its big fundraiser drawing, along with an open house for its new office space at Paws Here Pet Styling, in Plains last week.

CNSC raised $20,447 with the drawing of three items. Eight-year-old Xander Mathis of Plains plucked the raffle winning tickets Saturday afternoon. Craig Fowler of Plains was the winner of the biggest item, a custom bolt action Remington Model 700 rifle chambered in a 340 Weatherby magnum with a muzzle break and scope. It also came with two boxes of ammunition.

"I was definitely shocked," said Fowler, who has been a licensed firearms dealer for nearly a year. "I won't sell it, but I'll shoot it for sure," said Fowler, who thought CNSC board member Brian Reed was pulling a joke on him when he called to tell him that he won. Fowler bought $300 worth of tickets. Shelley Bertrand, CNSC's president, said the rifle package was valued at $2,200.

CNSC canceled its Fall Extravaganza last October due to ongoing COVID concerns and decided to hold a raffle instead in an effort to make up for the loss of revenue from its biggest annual fundraiser. CNSC volunteers sold 867 of the 1,000 printed tickets, said Bertrand. They started selling tickets in November and continued selling them until only minutes before the drawing. Plans were to end the drawing at the end of December, but because sales were low, they extended the time, said Bertrand, who took over as president two years ago.

The organization raffled three items, including a pig and a quilt. Laura King of Noxon won the 150 pounds of pork. She was also surprised to get the call that she won because she thought the drawing had already been held in December. She bought five tickets for $100, but she purchased the tickets more to support the CNSC. "So many people have had cancer affect their lives, how could you not support the organization," said King. J.D. and Kelly Crabb of Plains raised the pig. Bertrand paid $300 for the pig and donated it to the cause.

Greg Horner of Noxon was winner of the queen-size quilt, which was donated by Michael and Peggy Bertrand, Shelley's in-laws. Horner was also surprised to win, particularly since he bought only one ticket in November at Johnson Hardware in Noxon and thought the drawing had already taken place in December. "I think he wanted to win the pig," said his wife, Cheri.

Bertrand was pleased with the raffle and said much of the credit for the sales should go to non-board members Kevin Johnson of Noxon and Bill Beck of Plains. She believes Johnson sold around 30 books while Beck sold some 25. Beck said he sold the winning ticket to Fowler. "I support the Cancer Network thoroughly. It's very important to the people here," said 81-year-old Beck, who was a CNSC recipient during his bout with cancer two years ago. "It's a blessing to receive that money. I would have made it, but some people probably would have trouble paying bills to cover the cost of traveling or paying other bills without it," said Beck.

CNSC gave away just over $15,300 in gifts of $900 apiece in 2021 and has handed out around $800,000 since the organization began in 2001, said Bertrand. She said what is unique about CNSC is that any money raised goes only to Sanders County residents who are undergoing cancer treatments and that the recipients can use the money however they want. A lot of cancer treatment patients have to stay in Kalispell or Missoula, multiple times a week sometimes, which gets expensive, said Bertrand. Beck, who had to stay in Missoula for weeks for his treatment, said he spent most of his CNSC gift money on food.

"As far as I know, this is the only county in Montana that has this type of program, giving cash to cancer patients," said Sherryl Wachob, the organization's vice president. "The Cancer Network is important because the cost of getting cancer treatment is outrageous. Our $900 doesn't help a lot, but it helps some. Every little bit helps," said Bertrand.

Ten people showed up 10 the drawing at Paws Here Pet Styling, which is owned by Bertrand. They had a dozen door prizes and an assortment of refreshments for the event. For the first time, CNSC has an official office, located inside the pet grooming building. CNSC moved into the office in January after a mental health counselor moved to another space. Records and other paperwork used to be housed at the home of former CNSC members Kathy Miller and Joyce Dougan, who recently retired. "It's not a big office, but it gives us a central place to store and save everything," said Bertrand.

CNSC is involved in several fundraising events each year. It will have booths at Plains Day in June and the Sanders County Fair and Huckleberry Festival in August. Their fundraisers will be the Music For Moms at the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls in May, the Luminary Lighting Ceremony in Plains in August and the Fall Extravaganza in October. They also get donations. Recently, they received a $3,811 donation from Clearwater Property Management in Plains.