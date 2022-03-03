Modern Homesteader

Soil amendments from the kitchen

As we leave the winter season behind, many will begin the yearly ritual of spring planting. Some may even dig a bit deeper by starting to prep the soil for those spring plants. The health of our soil is just as important, if not more, as the health of our plants. Soil health will ultimately determine if your garden will thrive. There are a lot of ways to improve the health and quality of your soil other than compost and conventional fertilizers. Many of those eco-friendly options can be found right in your kitchen.

Coffee grounds contain a significant amount of nitrogen, which will help improve soil fertility. The brewed grounds are slightly acidic and can alter the soil’s pH if used in excess. Too much nitrogen can also stunt seedling growth. Only use where nitrogen is needed for your acid loving plants. Blueberries, carrots, radishes and azaleas love coffee. Sprinkle your leftover coffee grounds right on top of the soil in your garden and water as usual. Once the grounds are mixed with the soil, the nitrogen will be released.

Epsom salts contain magnesium, which will help boost the germination in your seedlings as they emerge. Magnesium levels in the soil will vary for everyone. Humid areas tend to have more problems than dried regions. Of course, good gardening always starts with a soil test for pH and nutrient levels. While many will say “no” to magnesium, it is still one of the 16 essential nutrients your plants need to remain healthy. Without magnesium, chlorophyll cannot form and leaves cannot conduct photosynthesis. The magnesium will also give your plant babies some extra energy and will help strengthen the plant’s cells. Each plant and each stage of the plant will require different amounts of magnesium. You will need to determine how much and in what way. Epsom salts will help. For those tomato and pepper starts who love magnesium, sprinkle one tablespoon of Epsom salts around the base of each plant. You can also mix one tablespoon of Epsom salts with one gallon of water and drench the soil after seeding.

With 13 chickens, four ducks and the six new chicks I snuck into the garage over the weekend, I am never in need of egg shells. Which my garden loves because egg shells are one of the easiest ways to amend your soil. Egg shells will help moderate soil acidity and offer a rich source of calcium. Crumbled shells can simply be placed in the soil before you transplant to the garden. The nightshade plants (tomatoes, peppers and eggplants) love egg shells. Broccoli, Swiss chard, spinach and other greens will also appreciate a good boost of calcium.

Banana peels are rich in calcium, which helps plants break down nutrients for ingestion; phosphorus, which will give the plants healthy roots and shoots; magnesium, which will help plants with photosynthesis; and potassium, which helps plants grow strong stems. Chop the peels and add to the garden’s soil directly. Bury them anywhere from four inches down to just below the soil’s surface. Banana peels do not contain nitrogen, so they are a good all-purpose fertilizer. .

Reach Miriah at [email protected]