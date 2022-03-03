Question of the Week

Who is the most influential woman in your life?

JESSICA NELSON,

Plains - “My grandmother because she just makes the family complete. Always happy, always has her hair and makeup done, raised a huge family successfully, never heard her complain a day in her life. She just is an amazing woman.”

BLAKELY LAKKO,

Plains - “My grandma. She takes care of me and she’s always there for me and she’s my best friend.”

TERRI BAKER,

Plains - “My mom. Basically, she raised six children on her own. My father died when I was young. She’s just always been a really wonderful example to me.”

Robert Siperly,

Thompson Falls - “My mother. She taught me a lot and we had a very close relationship. She was a wonderful example of a great human being.”

Carole Jensen,

Thompson Falls - “Barb Mosher. She has gotten me through some tough times and maintained in my life.”

Dean Reed,

Thompson Falls - "My wife. She points me in directions that I never thought I would end up going and sees wisdom in things that I probably never even would have thought about."