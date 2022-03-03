TCCIA's Redneck Ball is back

After last year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Redneck Ball is back, giving some relief to those with cabin fever from the long winter. A night out on the town, hosted by the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA), is just what every redneck needs right now.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, March 5, at the Lakeside Motel and Resort in Trout Creek. A no-host social hour sets off the night at 5 p.m. with food specials from the Lakeside. The show begins at 7 p.m.

This marks the seventh year for the Redneck Ball and TCCIA chair Liz Stender says the event takes around six months to plan. “After taking a year off, we are excited to bring a fun evening to the community,” she said. “It’s a great time of the year to get out of the house and visit and a great way to help support so many amazing projects that TCCIA engages in every year.”

The Redneck Ball is TCCIA’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Money raised helps the association host free events for the community, including Easter Eggstravaganza, Shakespeare in the Park and the Trout Creek Farmers Market. “The majority of the funds go toward park maintenance and improvement such as the new playground and the pickleball and basketball court coming this spring,” Stender said. “Last year, TCCIA spent approximately $10,000 in park maintenance alone.”

Performing at this year’s ball will be Diamond Deb, Just Dave and Keith Myers with the Western Sky Band. Cash prizes will be given for best dressed rednecks. First place for men and women will win $100, second place will win $50.

TCCIA will be organizing a large raffle with the chance to win some amazing prizes to help their cause. “We have approximately 15 bucket raffle items ranging from smokers, paddleboards, a case of wine, handcrafted knives and power tools,” Stender said. “We will also have two guns in a separate raffle.”

Funds raised at this year’s event, Stender says, will help pay for the pickleball and basketball court. “We would like to eventually install a sprinkler system,” she added. “We have high expectations to pursue grants to build a community kitchen in the park, continue with park maintenance and all our events.”

Tickets for the Redneck Ball can be purchased at the Sanders County Ledger in Thompson Falls and the Lakeside Motel and Resort. Tickets are $15 for singles and $25 for couples.