Sanders County Ledger

By Annie Wooden 

Not guilty pleas entered in sexual assault case

 
March 3, 2022



A Trout Creek man made an initial appearance in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday, entering not guilty pleas to three felony charges before Judge Deborah "Kim" Christopher.

Matthew Yanke pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of sexual assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents in December 2021 involving a child under the age of 16. Charges were filed February 4 and Yanke was arrestend on February 10. Judge Christopher set a trial date of June 20, 2022, for Yanke.

 
