Bowling Scores
March 3, 2022
March 3, 2022
MONDAY NITE GALS W L
Dangerous Dames 66 34
Nascar Freaks 64 36
Talk of the Town 53.5 46.5
Dolls with Balls 53.5 46.5
Rock ’n Bowl 52 48
Team Scr. Game: Rock ‘n Bowl, 448; Scr. Series: Rock ‘n Bowl, 1255; Hcp. Game: Rock ‘n Bowl, 658; Hcp. Series: Rock ‘n Bowl, 1885; Inv. Scr. Game: Shelly Wrightson, 188; Scr. Series: Simone Schilthuis, 471; Hcp. Game: Koko Herreid, 238; Hcp. Series: Koko Herreid, 657.
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Lane Blazers 60.5 27.5
Elliott Realty 43.5 44.5
The Dinkers 43 45
Sunflower Gals 42 46
Gardner Ranch 38.5 49.5
Aspire PT 36.5 51.5
Team Scr. Game: Gardner Ranch, 386; Scr. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1120; Hcp. Game: Gardner Ranch, 620; Hcp. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1822; Inv. Scr. Game: Renee Klinger, 198; Scr. Series: Renee Klinger, 478; Hcp. Game: Renee Klinger, 264; Hcp. Series: Renee Klinger, 676.
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
Mixed Nuts 67 29
Leftovers 65.5 30.5
Fun Team 55 41
Joker’s Wild 51.5 44.5
Com’ Bak Kids 39 57
Bye 10 86
Team Scr. Game: Fun Team, 651; Scr. Series: Fun Team, 1877; Hcp. Game: Mixed Nuts, 869; Hcp. Series: Mixed Nuts, 2446; MEN’S - Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 217; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 567; Hcp. Game: Jack Harris, 249; Hcp. Series: Jack Harris, 648; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Catherine Hummel, 171; Scr. Series: Ginger Ward, 472; Hcp. Game: Catherine Hummel, 244; Hcp. Series: Yvonne Hawkinson, 658.
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Bernie’s Auto 21 7
Highlead 15 10
Howard Services 16 12
Hagedorn Land Survey 11 17
Pocket Pounders 10 18
Rex Comm. Theater 8 20
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 775; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2105; Hcp. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 879; Hcp. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2417; Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 221; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 580; Hcp. Game: Ginger Ward, 240; Hcp. Series: Cody Mosher, 630.
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
Bernie’s Best 58 30
Hagedorn Land 51 37
Wobbly Ballers 50 38
Lyght & Lyght 37 51
Till Valhalla Tattoo 35 53
Project Ascent 33 55
Team Scr. Game: Hagedorn Land, 700; Scr. Series: Hagedorn Land, 1960; Hcp. Game: Hagedorn Land, 857; Hcp. Series: Hagedorn Land, 2431; MEN’s Inv. Scr. Game: Bernie Groshong, 194; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 511; Hcp. Game: Rob Johnson, 238; Hcp. Series: Bridge Jackson, 622; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Kerry Schwarz, 180; Scr. Series: Ginger Ward, 510; Hcp. Game: Anita Brown, 239; Hcp. Series: Kerry Schwarz, 630.
YOUTH W L
Mountain Plains 20 10
Star Fleet Cadets 17 13
Bernie’s Auto 16.5 16.5
Gus & Grover 3.5 26.5
Team Scr. Game: Star Fleet Cadets, 332; Scr. Series: Star Fleet Cadets, 639; Hcp. Game: Mountain Plains, 656; Hcp. Series: Mountain Plains, 1280; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Jayden Anderson, 137; Scr. Series: Jayden Anderson, 226; Hcp. Game: Jayden Anderson, 246; Hcp. Series: Chase Giegling, 447; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Allie Borgmann, 116; Scr. Series: Allie Borgmann, 213; Hcp. Game: Tori Pavlik, 219; Hcp. Series: Kaydence Pavlik, 473.
TEEN W L
Hawk Flock 23 17
Team Scr. Game: Hawk Flock, 302; Scr. Series: Hawk Flock, 887; Hcp. Game: Hawk Flock, 613; Hcp. Series: Hawk Flock, 1598; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Carter Marquardt, 173; Scr. Series: Carter Marquardt, 302; Hcp. Game: Carter Marquardt, 179; Hcp. Series: Carter Marquardt, 518.
Reader Comments(0)