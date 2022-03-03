ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Bowling Scores

March 3, 2022

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 3, 2022



MONDAY NITE GALS W L

Dangerous Dames 66 34

Nascar Freaks 64 36

Talk of the Town 53.5 46.5

Dolls with Balls 53.5 46.5

Rock ’n Bowl 52 48

Team Scr. Game: Rock ‘n Bowl, 448; Scr. Series: Rock ‘n Bowl, 1255; Hcp. Game: Rock ‘n Bowl, 658; Hcp. Series: Rock ‘n Bowl, 1885; Inv. Scr. Game: Shelly Wrightson, 188; Scr. Series: Simone Schilthuis, 471; Hcp. Game: Koko Herreid, 238; Hcp. Series: Koko Herreid, 657.

BOWLING BEAUTIES W L

Lane Blazers 60.5 27.5

Elliott Realty 43.5 44.5

The Dinkers 43 45

Sunflower Gals 42 46

Gardner Ranch 38.5 49.5

Aspire PT 36.5 51.5

Team Scr. Game: Gardner Ranch, 386; Scr. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1120; Hcp. Game: Gardner Ranch, 620; Hcp. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1822; Inv. Scr. Game: Renee Klinger, 198; Scr. Series: Renee Klinger, 478; Hcp. Game: Renee Klinger, 264; Hcp. Series: Renee Klinger, 676.

OVER THE HILL GANG W L

Mixed Nuts 67 29

Leftovers 65.5 30.5

Fun Team 55 41

Joker’s Wild 51.5 44.5

Com’ Bak Kids 39 57

Bye 10 86

Team Scr. Game: Fun Team, 651; Scr. Series: Fun Team, 1877; Hcp. Game: Mixed Nuts, 869; Hcp. Series: Mixed Nuts, 2446; MEN’S - Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 217; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 567; Hcp. Game: Jack Harris, 249; Hcp. Series: Jack Harris, 648; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Catherine Hummel, 171; Scr. Series: Ginger Ward, 472; Hcp. Game: Catherine Hummel, 244; Hcp. Series: Yvonne Hawkinson, 658.

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L

Bernie’s Auto 21 7

Highlead 15 10

Howard Services 16 12

Hagedorn Land Survey 11 17

Pocket Pounders 10 18

Rex Comm. Theater 8 20

Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 775; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2105; Hcp. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 879; Hcp. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2417; Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 221; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 580; Hcp. Game: Ginger Ward, 240; Hcp. Series: Cody Mosher, 630.

FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L

Bernie’s Best 58 30

Hagedorn Land 51 37

Wobbly Ballers 50 38

Lyght & Lyght 37 51

Till Valhalla Tattoo 35 53

Project Ascent 33 55

Team Scr. Game: Hagedorn Land, 700; Scr. Series: Hagedorn Land, 1960; Hcp. Game: Hagedorn Land, 857; Hcp. Series: Hagedorn Land, 2431; MEN’s Inv. Scr. Game: Bernie Groshong, 194; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 511; Hcp. Game: Rob Johnson, 238; Hcp. Series: Bridge Jackson, 622; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Kerry Schwarz, 180; Scr. Series: Ginger Ward, 510; Hcp. Game: Anita Brown, 239; Hcp. Series: Kerry Schwarz, 630.

YOUTH W L

Mountain Plains 20 10

Star Fleet Cadets 17 13

Bernie’s Auto 16.5 16.5

Gus & Grover 3.5 26.5

Team Scr. Game: Star Fleet Cadets, 332; Scr. Series: Star Fleet Cadets, 639; Hcp. Game: Mountain Plains, 656; Hcp. Series: Mountain Plains, 1280; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Jayden Anderson, 137; Scr. Series: Jayden Anderson, 226; Hcp. Game: Jayden Anderson, 246; Hcp. Series: Chase Giegling, 447; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Allie Borgmann, 116; Scr. Series: Allie Borgmann, 213; Hcp. Game: Tori Pavlik, 219; Hcp. Series: Kaydence Pavlik, 473.

TEEN W L

Hawk Flock 23 17

Team Scr. Game: Hawk Flock, 302; Scr. Series: Hawk Flock, 887; Hcp. Game: Hawk Flock, 613; Hcp. Series: Hawk Flock, 1598; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Carter Marquardt, 173; Scr. Series: Carter Marquardt, 302; Hcp. Game: Carter Marquardt, 179; Hcp. Series: Carter Marquardt, 518.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/03/2022 07:15