Annual Redneck Ball cures community of cabin fever

The Western Sky Band (from left Deb Oliver, Keith Meyers and Dave Oliver) entertained the record crowd at the Redneck Ball, a fundraiser for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association.

Last Saturday marked the 7th Annual Redneck Ball at the Lakeside Motel and Resort in Trout Creek. Sponsored by the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA), this event is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year. After last year's cancellation due to COVID-19, TCCIA was ready to help rid everyone of their cabin fever.

"We sold all 150 tickets for the event," said Liz Stender, TCCIA chairperson. "We had record-breaking attendance. I guess it was lucky number seven. We had a number of folks tell us how happy they were that we brought the event back."

Not only did the redneck ball see record attendance this year, but the event also broke a record for the amount of funds raised. What was brought in from this year's event will help pay for the building of a pickleball and basketball court at Trout Creek Park.

This year's show included a performance from the Western Sky Band. Dave and Deb Oliver, alongside Keith Meyers, performed selections from Alabama, Creedence Clearwater Revival and "ZZ Flop." The group also ramped up the experience with costume changes between each act. "Dave and Deb are a huge help coming up with ideas for the prizes and are major donors for our event," Stender said. "They are always a huge help on our planning committee."

The night kicked off with "First Class Redneck Seats" that were auctioned off to the highest bidder. "This auction is for a comfy couch located front and center of the stage, completed with a big teddy bear and a bucket of beers of the winner's choice," Stender said.

Other auction items included a BBQ, an electric chainsaw, a quilt donated by Laura Rosenwald and an electric guitar and amplifier. "We once again had the talented Colonel Kevin Hill as our auctioneer for the evening," Stender added.

Cash prizes were awarded for the best costumes. "We sold 60 balloons for a chance to win a Ruger 6.5 Creedmoor or a beautiful diamond ring," Stender said. "If you purchased a balloon but did not win one of the two grand prizes, you still won a strip of five bucket raffle tickets. We had wonderful prizes this year thanks to all of our sponsors."

Courtesy Photo More than 150 people attended the annual Redneck Ball in Trout Creek, raising funds for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association.

Bucket raffle items this year included power tools, a kayak, a stand-up paddleboard, spotting scope, binoculars, the Redneck Party wagon (a gorilla cart filled with adult beverages), 9 mm ammo, a family fun bucket (complete with a basketball, pickleball set, a growler, two nine-hole rounds of golf at the Highlands golf course in Missoula), a case of wine from Unleashed Winery, a hand forged knife, and spices, sauces and a multi-cooker from Pampered Chef.

"I really would like to thank all of our committee members and volunteers that helped make this event possible and all of the community members who showed up in support," Stender said. "Our volunteer crew did an amazing job keeping the show and raffles flowing smoothly. TCCIA's goal is to create a fun evening for the community to enjoy and raise money to continue offering events throughout the year as well as maintaining and improving our Trout Creek Park."

TCCIA's next event is the Trout Creek Park's Easter Eggstravaganza to be held on Saturday, April 16.