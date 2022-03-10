Hot Springs students celebrate reading

First grade students at Hot Springs Public School celebrate their love for reading while dressing up for Superhero Day.

February is "I Love to Read" month and those who partake get to celebrate all things reading. The students of Hot Springs celebrated the annual occurrence with 10 themed days of reading. The week started off with a school-wide pajama and pancake breakfast.

Throughout the week, students got to dress up for different themed days, some of which included Hawaiian Day, Superhero Day and "Turn Up the Heat of Reading" Day, where students showed up to class dressed in red and black, the school's colors.

The first-grade students of Kris Paro's class took great pride in celebrating their love of reading and participated in fun learning activities all week. Paro filled the week with different learning games and incentives to keep her students engaged.

"All the students got to read a short passage to the principal and afterward they would get a bookmark," Paro said. "I also created a classroom store where students get to buy little items with beads they received from reading. They're just little incentives, but I just want to promote reading and make it fun at the same time."

Courtesy Photo Robert Barclay and Barkley Flynn participating in a learning activity while wearing their superhero masks during the "I Love to Read" celebration at Hot Springs Elementary.

During the week, Paro's students also built a time capsule that included a brief biography the students wrote about themselves, as well as a photograph. "They get to open the time capsule on March 3, 2033," Paro said. "At that time, they will be seniors in high school."

First grade student Ryland Martin said his favorite day was Superhero Day where the students had the opportunity to decorate their own superhero masks. "We got to play a lot of games and sing the Spiderman song," he said.

Blake Charlo said his favorite day was Pajama Day because he got to eat pancakes for breakfast. Barkley Flynn said he had two favorite days, both Superhero Day and Red, White and Blue day, which was the Olympics themed day. The entire week finished with an ode to the author Dr. Seuss and his birthday. The school prepared green eggs and ham for breakfast.