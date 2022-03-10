YOUNG PERFORMERS

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
March 10, 2022
Cristina Summers
Noxon students performed "Rumpelstiltskin" recently, producing the play with Missoula Children's Theatre. Dozens of children practiced throughout the week preparing for the two performances.
