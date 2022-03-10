ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

YOUNG PERFORMERS

 
March 10, 2022

Cristina Summers

Noxon students performed "Rumpelstiltskin" recently, producing the play with Missoula Children's Theatre. Dozens of children practiced throughout the week preparing for the two performances.

 
