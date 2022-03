Top placer in the Sanders County Spelling Bee (from left) Travis Hill, third place; Millie Holloway, second place; and Gavin Todd, first place, stand with bee pronouncer Tom Eggensperger.

The courthouse in Thompson Falls was buzzing last Friday as students from around the county gathered to compete in the 35th Annual Sanders County Spelling Bee. First Security Bank and The Sanders County Ledger have both sponsored the spelling bee for the last 35 years. "We are very proud of this...