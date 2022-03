READY FOR PROM – Jessica Peterson puts a tie on Charles Boehme at the "Prom It Forward" program at the Church on the Move in Plains. His sister, Farrah Boehme and mother, Tiffaney Lewis, watch.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Plains Community Clothing Bank is loaning prom apparel to kids planning to attend school proms.

Jessica Peterson wants to make sure kids don't miss the school prom because they don't have the right clothes to wear, which is why she set up a temporary clothing...