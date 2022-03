Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden March 17, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol Mark Foglio, 46, driving under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, $735, 1 day in jail; driving without a license, $235; seatbelt violation, $20. Joel Arrendondo, 36, night speeding, $70. Kendal Morin, 16, day speeding, $70. Paula Sabins, 57, day speeding, $70. Oliv...





