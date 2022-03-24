ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What is your least favorite spring cleaning chore?

 
March 24, 2022



ALEXANDER HORODYSKI, Plains - “Cleaning up camp sites because of the sewage and all the plastics they leave out.”

KENDYL ELIAS, Roseburg, Oregon - “Dusting because it takes forever!”

EMMA STILES, Roseburg, Oregon - “My least favorite thing is dusting because it makes me sneeze.”

TRAVIS CARNEY, Running Springs, California - “Putting winter things away in the attic every year. You got to get the ladder out, move stuff around and reorganize.”

COURTNEY WOODS, Thompson Falls - “I hate picking up leaves and doing yard work because it’s very laborious.”

NOA STEVENS, Thompson Falls - “My least favorite springtime chore is to clean up after my dog’s piles in the yard.”

 
