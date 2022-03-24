Question of the Week
What is your least favorite spring cleaning chore?
March 24, 2022
ALEXANDER HORODYSKI, Plains - “Cleaning up camp sites because of the sewage and all the plastics they leave out.”
KENDYL ELIAS, Roseburg, Oregon - “Dusting because it takes forever!”
EMMA STILES, Roseburg, Oregon - “My least favorite thing is dusting because it makes me sneeze.”
TRAVIS CARNEY, Running Springs, California - “Putting winter things away in the attic every year. You got to get the ladder out, move stuff around and reorganize.”
COURTNEY WOODS, Thompson Falls - “I hate picking up leaves and doing yard work because it’s very laborious.”
NOA STEVENS, Thompson Falls - “My least favorite springtime chore is to clean up after my dog’s piles in the yard.”
