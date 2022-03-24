Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO • MARCH 22, 1917

ARREST MOOCHERS AT PLAINS

Several I.W.W. Organizers Causing Trouble – Authorities Are Active

The sheriff’s office has been busy in the past week picking up troublemakers at Plains, many of whom carry I.W.W. cards. There are eight in the county jail now serving thirty-day sentences for vagrancy.

In the vicinity of Kalispell, Eureka and Great Falls there has been so much trouble from the agitators that vigilant committees have been formed among the citizens and in several instances the governor has been appealed to for aid in preserving order.

Sheriff Hartman and Undersheriff Hart are trying to avoid any outbreaks by grabbing up the disturbers as soon as they give evidence of starting trouble, and it may be found necessary to place an extra deputy at Plains where most of the men hang out.

It is said that the organizers are waiting for the big log drive to commence this spring, when they intend to tie it up unless short hours and five dollars a day are granted the workers.

40 YEARS AGO • MARCH 25, 1982

GAS STATION LEVELED BY FIRE

Fire destroyed the Plains Service Center Friday afternoon. The blaze apparently began when an electric work light was dropped on the floor, exploding and igniting some gasoline. Employees attempted to control the fire with fire extinguishers, but it quickly got away from them.

The Plains Volunteer Fire Department was called at about 4:15 p.m. They were aided by a favorable wind in controlling the fire, which, it was feared, could spread to the adjacent bulk petroleum plant, a neighboring house and/or the nearby Town Pump gas station.

Explosions repeatedly shook the area within a hundred yards of the structure as tires and petroleum products were consumed inside. The blaze was an extremely hot and smoky one, and the water pump for the fire hoses ran dry once and threatened to several other times. Despite these difficulties, firemen contained the blaze within about 30 minutes. John Hanson of Superior, owner of the business, said the fire resulted in a total loss. He estimated the damages to be between two and three hundred thousand dollars. Hanson said the business had been insured, but that the loss would far exceed the coverage.

Hanson said that at this time there were plans to rebuild the business but was quick to add that the decision was subject to many factors and might change.

Dan Eastman, manager of the business, said that the damage could have been worse. The fire could have reached the $20,000 worth of fuel stored in underground tanks. Firemen stayed on the scene through Friday night to insure that did not happen.

Eastman said that as the fire got out of their control, he and his employees quickly began to remove the vehicles from the building. One pickup was slightly damaged in removal and a 1977 Chevrolet pickup belonging to Joe Holland was on the hoist and could not be removed before the building was completely engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire.

The wreckage was still smoldering late Saturday afternoon.

HERSH BUTTE PASSES

Robert Hershel “Hersh” Butte, 58, long-time, well-liked Thompson Falls businessman died Sunday evening at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital of a cardiac arrest. Military rites were to be conducted by the John Robb VFW Post.

Mr. Butte was born July 10, 1923, at Yakima to Oscar and Kathryn Butte. They moved to Belknap in 1925 where he attended grade school. He attended Thompson Falls High School, but his education was interrupted for a year spent in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps), after which he returned to Thompson Falls High School and was graduated in 1942.

He served with the U.S. Army 25th Hospital Train until receiving an honorable discharge in 1946. He returned to Thompson Falls and was employed as a garage mechanic.

April 13, 1946, he married Anne Greenwood at Whitepine. They resided in Thompson Falls and owned and operated the Husky Service Station, then the H.L. Clack station, with Norm Cross. In the 1950s he started Butte Services and operated it until his death.

The Husky Service station was located across Main Street from Little Bitterroot Thrift Store and The Ledger. It was more recently Ron’s Service and later torn down. Butte Services was and is a garbage pickup service. In addition to this Hersh would pick up freight from trains and deliver it. Thompson Falls had passenger and freight trains that stopped here until the 1970s. Most freight was moved across the country by trains in earlier years. Hersh’s son, Bob Butte now owns Butte Services. Another side note: Butte Services is the longest running ad in The Sanders County Ledger.

He was a member of the John Robb VFW Post 2896, a member and former deacon of the Community Congregational Church, served on the City Council and two terms on the Board of Trustees of School Dist. 2 and was a former member of the Lions Club. He was a director of the Thompson Falls Refuse District.

Survivors include his wife, Anne, of the family home; two sons William H. and Robert J. both of Thompson Falls; a sister, Viola Daniels, and one grandchild.

Mr. Butte was stricken Sunday evening while at home. He was rushed by the Thompson Falls Ambulance to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital.