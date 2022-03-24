Connie Lynn (Decker) League was called to heaven Monday, March 21, 2022, in Plains, Montana, after a short battle with cancer at the age of 72.

Connie was born July 8, 1949, to Stanley and Norma Decker of Plains. She grew up in Plains and western Washington, returning to Plains in 1983. Her daughter Lisa was born in 1967. Connie graduated nursing school as an LPN. She worked in various positions at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains for 30 years, retiring in December of 2021. Connie loved camping, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Her dogs were her babies.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Norma Decker.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Jenkins; stepsons, Carey Pronovost and Greg (Wendy) Pronovost; grandchildren, Zack Decker Rodgers, Danielle Pronovost, Logan Pronovost, Collin Pronovost and Logan Quashnick, and great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Marshia) Decker; sisters Pamela (Kenneth) Knight and Terri Decker Rimmer, and many nieces and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Connie Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Rev. Roy Williams will be officiating.