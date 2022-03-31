Kimberly Bates of Plains, Montnaa, would like to announce the birth of her iconic first granddaughter – Lainie Frances Bates Tangedal.

Lainie was born to Ryan and Kara Tangedal on December 24, 2021, at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena. Even then Lainie knew the spotlight should be on her, so she immediately demanded to be life-flighted to Community Hospital in Missoula to get the attention she knew she deserved. After being feted and pampered by the doctors and nurses, she was released to her adoring public. She is now enjoying good health and happiness at her home in Helena with her staff – I mean parents.

Maternal great-grandparents of our little celebrity are Robert Francis and Jane Bates. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Kathy Tangedal of Plentywood, Montana. Yvonne Tangedal is the paternal great-grandma.