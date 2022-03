DANCING THROUGH LIFE - Actors Kathleen Hubka (from left) Deborah Davis and Rochelle Caldwell dance and sing during the Sunday performance of "The Charitable Sisterood of the Second Trinity Victory Church" at The Paradise Center.

Stuck in a church basement during a storm, five women learned a lot about life and each other last weekend. The church basement was the stage at The Paradise Center in Paradise and the women were five actors displaying their talents in The Paradise Players' presentation of "The Charitable Sisterh...