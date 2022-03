Marshall Bailey of Missoula Children's Theatre plactices with the wolf (Solveig Nygaard), Johnny Appleseed (Easton Deal) and the bison (Allan McGann) during a dress rehearsal of "Johnny Appleseed" in the Thompson Falls Junior High gym.

Thompson Falls students performed the play "Johnny Appleseed" for classmates and community members last week in the junior high gym. Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) and Thompson Falls Schools have been working together to bring theater opportunities to students for the last 40 years. This year...