Modern Homesteader

A growing flock

Have you ever wandered into your local feed store and walked out with not only four new Ameraucana chicks but two turkey poults as well? I have. I’m still not sure how it happened, but it did and I’m not even upset about it.

Over the years I’ve read quite a bit about raising chickens and ducks but not so much about raising turkeys. I know they are similar to hens in the sense that they are social and friendly, but that’s about it.

Before getting chicks, I spent the winter reading about how to raise them, before the ducks, another winter was spent with my nose in a book. I took an entire year learning and taking classes before bringing the honey bees home. But just on a whim, I brought home two turkeylings. It’s been an interesting experience so far.

They’re so methodical and move with more grace than chicks do. I love their long, string bean legs and their inquisitive eyes. I could watch them all day. Once I walked out of the feed store and buckled them in, I realized I should probably learn a little bit more about them.

I’ve raised my chickens and ducks together under one (coop) roof and I intend to do the same with the newest additions. From what I’ve read, chicks and poults can eat the same type of food. I mix a 22% protein chick starter mash with some medicated feed, because poults are just as susceptible to coccidiosis as chicks are. Some are on the fence with medicated feed, I am not.

I have also come to learn that poults require a higher amount of protein in their diet in order to grow properly. Which is an excellent excuse to tote them off, just the three of us, while I spoil them with dried mealworms. I will win over their love with snacks.

While I’m still not sure if they are male or female, my hope is that not only their friendly demeanor but their size will serve as protection against predators for the rest of the flock. One big happy family, that’s my goal.

Reach Miriah at [email protected]