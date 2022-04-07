TCCIA ready for fun-filled Easter

Spring has sprung for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) as they get ready to host their 8th annual Easter Eggstravaganza. Every year, up to 300 kids show up to hunt for the nearly 6,000 eggs that have been filled with candy and prizes by volunteers. Last year’s event saw over 200 children. “We are anticipating a lot of happy kiddos again,” said Liz Stender with TCCIA.

This year’s Eggstravaganza is free and will be held on Saturday, April 16, at Trout Creek Park. Activities will include an easter egg hunt for different age groups with special prizes including 10 bicycles that will be given away. The Easter bunny will be making an appearance for pictures and the cupcake walk will be returning this year. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the egg hunt will start at noon.

“We love seeing all the happy faces and the bike giveaway is always my favorite when I get to see how excited the kids get,” Stender said.

Organizing the event is no small task and TCCIA hopes with the help of prize donations or cash contributions, the committee will be able to create a wonderful event for Sanders County. Monetary donations will go toward the purchase of the bikes and help pay for candy and eggs for the event. Stender asks that donations be made no later than Monday, April 11, to give committee members time to make final purchases.

Donations of any sort can be mailed to TCCIA, P.O. Box 1416, Trout Creek, MT 59874. Checks can be made to TCCIA. These donations are tax deductible. Tax ID number is 81-0508275. Receipts will be provided for each donation upon request. If you are mailing a donation, include your return address for a receipt. For more information, call Stender at (406) 827-3226.