Candidate makes stop in T. Falls

Monica Tranel, a Democrat running for U.S. House District 1, Montana's new congressional position, made a campaign stop in Thompson Falls last week. Tranel spoke with about 30 people who gathered in Thompson Falls on March 28.

“I’m the only House Candidate from rural Montana," Tranel told the crowd. "I’m here to represent the middle: the workers, the ranchers, the teachers, the health care workers, the millworkers, and all the many hardworking, everyday Montanans. I want to take Main Street’s voice to Congress.” Tranel was the sixth of nine children raised on a ranch in eastern Montana. She competed on the 1996 Olympic women’s-8 rowing team that finished in fourth place and rowed again in 2000. Professionally, Monica is an attorney who lives with her husband and three daughters in Missoula. She was the staff attorney for Montana’s Public Service Commission and the legislative counsel for the late, former US Senator Conrad Burns.

“Monica is a treasure for all of us in the Treasure State,” Deb Achatz said as she introduced Tranel at the event in Thompson Falls, which was sponsored by the Sanders County Democrats.