City reminds residents of policies

The City of Thompson Falls would like to remind everyone of the following:

1. There is to be no living in camper trailers, RV’s, fifth-wheel trailers, etc., in the city limits. If you are building a home or someone is visiting you for a week or two, you need to come to City Hall and get a permit to do so.

2. You need to get your vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. off of City Street right of ways. There is a few construction projects happening and they need access to these areas. Snow is gone and there should be no reason not to move them on to your own property.

3. Clean up your property to keep it from being turned in for Community Decay. Junk vehicles can be hauled away for free. Contact the County Sanitarian’s Office for forms.

4. Any new building construction needs to have a placement permit from the City.

5. Dog licenses, chicken, duck, quail, or rabbit permits are needed. Rabies shots are needed for dogs.

Construction on private land is going to occur with sewer and fiber optic being hooked up to homes this summer. You need to make sure the contractors doing the work, repair any damage to your property. They should put things back the same or better than what is was prior to the work. The only thing they will not do is landscaping. Fences, sidewalks, retaining walls, etc. should be repaired. Complaints for fiber optic should be called in to Blackfoot at (406) 541-5000 and ask for Customer Operations. You can also go online to http://www.blackfoot.com/networkupgrades to file a complaint.

If you have complaints about the sewer hookups, you can call the Project Engineer for Great West Engineering at (406) 495-6176 or go to City of Thompson Falls.com then go to Infrastructure to make a comment. The sewer contractor should give you a week notice before they start construction on your property. You can also write up what the problem is, drop it off at City Hall and we can pass it on to Great West Engineering. Do not complain to the office staff. This will not accomplish anything toward solving your problem.