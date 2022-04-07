TF school looks to amend building plan

Thompson Falls School Board met Monday night to discuss several items on the agenda, including the approval of re-hiring Elementary Principal Len Dorscher and High School Principal Jodi Morgan for the 2022-2023 school year. Both hirings were approved by the board.

A request from superintendent Bud Scully for a multi-use building project needs approval before proceeding with a contractor. The building project request was for a general contractor to develop a plan and pricing for an additional 10 feet to the length of a planned building for the high school campus. Scully says the cafeteria and the wrestlers could both use a little more space. “We’re trying to keep the budget around $100,000 to get that extra 10 feet,” Scully said. Board member John Wilson noted the limited space the bathrooms had and asked for that adjustment to be added to the plans. Scully will ask for an additional stall to be added to the girl’s bathroom and a urinal to be added to the boy’s bathroom. The board approved the request with the additional adjustments.

The board discussed the financial audit for the fiscal year of 2021 that includes a corrective action plan. A federal finding during the audit discovered that School District 2 did not maintain proper correspondence with private schools in the district when sending out letters of intent to parents of the students. Stacy Milner called the finding an oversight due to COVID-19 and the death of the school’s previous superintendent. The school has maintained proper protocol during previous years and a corrective action plan will address any changes that need to be made.