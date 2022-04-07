Denice Heberline went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus, March 8, 2022 while living in Hayden, Idaho. Her three daughters stood by her side while she passed into the life of promise in Heaven.

She was born in Thermoplis, Wyoming, November 25, 1935, to Asa and Oda Mae Goodman. Her family moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming, where she grew up and graduated from high school. There she met and married Jacob Heberine Jr. They moved to Riverton, Wyoming, where they farmed and started to raise their family. They had three daughters, Debbie, Sheri and Connie.

They left the farm and moved to Deer Lodge, Montana, and then to Thompson Falls. When they left Thompson Falls they lived the RV life and traveled the United States working for Columbia Helicopter Logging.

Denice loved the life it offered. She was blessed to experience many locations traveling from the east to west coast and north and southern borders of America. During this time she became very proficient with the computer creating many forms used by Columbia Helicopter Logging Co. She loved to make cards using her computer. This brought her joy to create a card for those she loved and personalizing it to perfection.

Denice loved the Lord and enjoyed bringing His word to many people, often holding bible studies wherever she traveled. She was a fierce prayer warrior and was always at the ready to help her family and friends.

Once retired, she became involved in the food bank in Thompson Falls. She and Jake continued to take many trips in their RV revisiting many places they had lived while still working. Taking time to enjoy the places and people and reconnecting with friends from their early life.

She is survived by her three daughters and their families who loved her dearly, Debbie and Tim Vulles, Sheri Cole, Connie and Douglas Gunderson. She has five grandchildren Terry, Jancey, Sarah, Becca and John and five great-grandchildren, Ty, Pearl, Raphael, Hera, Katie, Kelli and Cal. She is also survived by many nephews and their families.

You have run the race and fought the fight, good and faithful servant. Be at peace Mom.

Early summer the family will gather where Jake's ashes were spread for a service and ash spreading.