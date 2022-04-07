We want what's best

I would like to thank Jim Elliot for his Viewpoint “Fearing Fear” that was in the March 17 issue of the Ledger. I hope people have read this column carefully and have taken it to heart. Our country is by no means perfect, but we have so much to be grateful for. As citizens of this country, we have so many things in common and most of us want what is best for our democracy. We don't need to agree with each other on every issue, but we can agree to disagree with respect for each other. Let us listen to each other, attempt to understand each other, and be willing to work with each other to solve problems, and, yes, that does mean compromise. The loud noise on both right and left extremes leave no room for respect and compromise, they only promote division and fear. Let us not give these extremists the power to destroy our country. United We Stand, Divided We Fall.

Bonnie Reishus, Noxon