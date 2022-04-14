ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Question of the Week

What is your favorite class and why?

 
April 14, 2022



SOFEY FREED, Thompson Falls - "Biotech bcause we laugh a lot and it's entertaining. I love Mr. Nygaard."

BEN CROFT, Thompson Falls - "Pre-Calculus because of Mrs. Nygaard. She makes learning fun."

NOAH VOLD, Thompson Falls - "Math because Mr. Laws teaches it and I've always liked numbers. I like that he changes his teaching to each student."

MAKAYLA DAVIS, Thompson Falls - "Computer apps because it's right after lunch and because Mrs. Beckman is the best."

WILL HYATT, Thompson Falls - "Patti P's online periods because it's just very chill in there."

RYAN BUCHER, Thompson Falls - "Patti P's classes or Mr. McGuire's because Patti is fun to hang out with and I'm Mr. McGuire's favorite student, so I have to reciprocate that."

 

