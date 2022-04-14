ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

SANDERS COUNTY ROYALS

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 14, 2022

Courtesy Photo

Noxon High School crowned royalty at prom on April 9. Above, from left, are queen Emily Brown, king Michael Buckner, princess Skye Irgens and prince Easton Hanley.

Courtesy Photo

Plains High School held its prom in March at the pavilion of the Sanders County Fairgrounds. At left are king Kody Carter and queen Hailee Steinebach.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/18/2022 17:36