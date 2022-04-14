SANDERS COUNTY ROYALS

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
April 14, 2022
Courtesy Photo
Noxon High School crowned royalty at prom on April 9. Above, from left, are queen Emily Brown, king Michael Buckner, princess Skye Irgens and prince Easton Hanley.
Plains High School held its prom in March at the pavilion of the Sanders County Fairgrounds. At left are king Kody Carter and queen Hailee Steinebach.
