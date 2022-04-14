SURPRISE HONOR

Thompson Falls Schools recognized a longtime staff member last week with a very special award. Last Wednesday was Paraprofessional Appreciation Day. The elementary had an assembly to recognize paraprofessional at the school. Principal Len Dorscher surprised Shawni Vaught with a Paraprofessional of the Year award, not just for the school, but for the region.

"Miss Shawni," as Vaught is known to students and staff, was nominated by her peers for the award, which is given by the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC). The organization has five regions in Montana and Vaught won the Paraprofessional of the Year award for the local region. Dorscher said Vaught will be recognized at the CEC state conference later this year.

Vaught was surprised when the award was announced with a special video Dorscher played at the assembly. In the video, staff and students congratulated Vaught for the honor. Elementary Secretary Diane Hedahl called Vaught "the kid whisperer" in the video, adding that Vaught makes a difference. "You're amazing, you're awesome and we're proud of you," teacher Sarah Naegeli said in the video. Teacher Pam Peters called Vaught an inspiration.

"She does a lot for the community that most people don't even know about," Dorscher said

Dorscher recognized all of the paraprofessionals for the school on Wednesday, including "I can't express how much you all mean to us. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart," the principal expressed. "They do so many things all day every day," Dorscher added, from small group reading, recess and lunch duty to one-on-one duties. He also noted that many of the paraprofessionals help outside school hours, and it's rare that one of them says no when asked to do something. "They are really special people."

Vaught was also surprised that her mother-in-law Marilyn was at the assembly to congratulate her. Staff members hid Marilyn from view as the assembly began. "I thought we were getting some sort of money. I totally didn't expect this," Vaught said. She said the school district is like one huge family and she thinks of the kids as her own. She said she appreciates everyone she works with, from the teachers and staff to the administration and the school board. After the presentation, many students and staff members came up to Vaught for hugs and expressions of congratulations.

Vaught has been involved with the school district since the early 1990s, taking a break from working there while her kids were young. She said she love building relationships with the kids – of all ages – and has worked with just about every grade in the school district. "It's about showing them you care and going the extra mile. The kids will my bucket every day," Vaught said. She added that the school district has always been generous and recognized the paraprofessionals, but she never dreamed of being honored as a paraprofessional of the year. "I don't do my job for recognition. I just love what I do. I love the kids and the people I work with."