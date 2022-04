Dave Anderson with the Trout Creek Rural Fire Department (left) and Paul Overman with Heron Rural Fire Department accepted donations from Clark Fork Valley Elks Exalted Ruler Charlie Munday last weekend.

Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE) in Thompson Falls continue their endeavor of helping make a better and safer community by bringing aid to the rural volunteer fire departments in Sanders County. The Montana State Elks Association (MSEA) created the State Major Project with the mission to help Montan...