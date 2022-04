DIRTY WORK – Aaron Brown of Trout Creek maneuvers an excavator shovel full of topsoil to a dump truck. It is the start of the construction of the new Plains sewage treatment site.

Prospect Construction, Inc. of Washington started operations last week on the construction of the Town of Plains new sewage treatment plant.

Workers created a staging area for equipment, built a 3,000-foot dirt road, and are in the midst of removing some 47,000 cubic yards of dirt from the place...