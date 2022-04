Thompson Falls Junior Breck Ferris arches over the bar during the high jump during the Hawks' home track meet last Thursday.

The high temperature in Thompson Falls was 38 degrees on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds that Blue Hawk coach Trenna Ferris called, "pretty brisk." Despite the weather, 14 teams attended, "the biggest T. Falls invite we have had," said Ferris. "We had to turn teams away, such as Whitefish,...