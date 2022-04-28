4 seek to fill judge position

Comments on applicants taken through May 11

Four people have submitted applications to fill the district court judge vacancy in the 20th Judicial District, which includes Lake and Sanders counties. Applications were submitted by Benjamin Anciaux, Kathryn McEnery, Molly Owen and Alisha Rapkoch.

Judge James Manley announced earlier this year that he will be retiring June 1. Gov. Greg Gianforte has formed an advisory council to assist in reviewing qualified candidates.

The advisory council is comprised of 12 individuals, including former Sanders County Justice of the Pease Don Strine as the only representative from Sanders County.

Anciaux is a deputy county attorney in Lake County and has served as the Ronan city attorney since 2018. He has been in private practice since 1986.

McEnery was elected Powell County Attorney in 2018 and is a former attorney for the City of Thompson Falls and the Town of Hot Springs.

Owen also is a deputy county attorney in Lake County and has been the attorney for the Town of St. Ignatius since 2017.

Rapkoch has worked with the Office of the State Public Defender in Montana since 2015, currently working as an assistant public defender.

Full profiles and application materials for the four candidates can be viewed online at nominatejudges.mt.gov. The public may submit comments on the four candidates through Wednesday, May 11. Email letters of support or other comments regarding the applicants to [email protected] Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.