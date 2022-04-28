Caring for our communities

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

April 28, 2022



In 1970, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson elevated the concept and celebration of Earth Day which is still evident more than 50 years later. This past week there has been so much evidence of care-giving of our landscapes and our communities. Against a backdrop of so much devastation and suffering, it is indeed hopeful that so many are out there making our world a better place. Hope, unlike optimism, doesn’t deny the hurdles and difficulties ahead, but is active in its intention. I am so grateful to live in a hopeful community. Thanks to each and every person who is a part of making this world more beautiful. Keep showing up; keep active in your pursuit. In the words of Senator Nelson: "Our goal is not just an environment of clean air and water and scenic beauty. The objective is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures."

Mindy Ferrell,Trout Creek

 
