Hawks host annual tournament

Wyatt Butcher of Plains lines up his putt on the No. 9 green at River's Bend Golf Course on Saturday. Plains was one of 11 teams at the Gary Thompson Invitational.

Eleven teams and 83 participants attended the Gary Thompson Invitational on Saturday at River's Bend Golf Course, hosted by the Blue Hawks. Junior Ellie Baxter was the only Blue Hawk to place. She tied for third with 99 strokes.

Coach Doree Thilmony talked about her coaching strategy. "First, mo...