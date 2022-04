Trotter Izzy Butcher (left) throws the ball to Teirainy Bellinger as Blue Hawk Cheyla Irvine approaches second base. Irvine was safe.

The Blue Hawk softball team dropped to 4-5 after going scoreless in back to back games, first in Florence (16-0), then at home against Ennis (again 16-0) and Plains (9-6).

"You focus on the positives," Coach Jared Koskela said of how he plans to bounce back and keep team morale up. "And learn...