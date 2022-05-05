Library presents garden expo

This weekend, the uniqueness of gardening in the northwest corner of the county will be explored at the Heron Garden Expo. The Laurie Hill Memorial Library is presenting this event as a "funds-for-books" raiser and to create an opportunity for old and new gardeners to share garden secrets.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the library and is free to attend. The program includes information on local terrain and how it affects each gardens soil types, frost dates, and water availability. There will be expert advice about beginning a garden, hardy bedding plants and how to start your own or purchase bedding plants. An opportunity to participate in the Farm to School program will be explained. How and why to keep a garden journal, challenges, pests and mistakes will be shared.

A selection of seeds, seedlings, bulbs, catalogs and miscellaneous garden gear have been donated to be given away. Pamphlets from the Montana State University Extension Service will be offered. Long-time gardeners who have accumulated extra pots or have extra seedlings are encouraged to bring their stuff and their expertise to the event. Tea and cookies will be served.

Long Haul Ranch and Heron Food and Garden Coop are co-sponsors of the Heron Garden Expo, but all donations will buy new gardening books. For information, contact librarian Cindy Compton at (406) 847-5309.