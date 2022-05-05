PHS students to display art

For the first time in two years the Plains High School Art Department will host a live reception for an exposition of its students’ work. Plains High School Art Exhibition 2022 will take place on May 9 from 6-8 p.m. in the school’s new auditorium.

Cole is unsure at this point how many pieces of art will be in the show, but believes there could be around 200 with a variety of mediums on display — graphite, ink, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, marker, digital, wire, metal, plaster, tape, ceramic, and digital photography. The art display will be up for people to see from May 9-11 during school hours, except for opening night, which is 6-8 p.m., said Cole. Some of the students will be selling their work and the students get to keep all the money themselves.

“I am thrilled to be able to have the students put together an exhibition again as I have watched and listened to their discussion and excitement about this opportunity. It just reminds me how important it is to provide these opportunities for our youth,” said Cole, who’s been the school art teacher for 26 years and has had the show every year except for the last two years because of the COVID pandemic. The school held a virtual showing in 2020 and 2021, which she said just isn’t the same for the students or visitors. “Students learn so much more from the in-person showing, hearing from their peers and the community verbalizing their thoughts about the work,” said Cole. The teacher said it’s a lot of work, but the reward of seeing results from her students’ efforts is worth it. “I am super excited as I know how much this can benefit the students,” said Cole.

Fifty-eight students from freshmen to seniors will be participating in the show. “I am thrilled to say all high school art and photography students are participating,” said Cole. They have been working on the art projects since the start of the school year. For the majority of students this is their first time to display their work. Each student could display three of their favorite pieces, which she said was difficult because some have created an average of 60 pieces. Seniors get priority because it’s their last year to participate. They usually have more in the exhibit and it used to be held in the foyer next to the old gymnasium, where there’s more space.

The final work turned in last Friday was a 3X4-foot canvas painting by first-year art student Shylah Flynn. “She is so proud of this as she really wasn’t sure how she would tackle the large intimating white canvas. I enjoyed working with her, watching her confidence unfold as she worked through each challenge. She’s just beginning to see her potential,” said Cole. She and the students are working on setting up the display this week.