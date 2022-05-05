ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the Week

Why is volunteering important to you?

 
May 5, 2022



ERIC WILSON, Rex Community Theater - “Our focus is the youth of this community and their future. We have to take care of them.”

KATHY JACKSON, Thompson Falls Pickleball Club - “I just want to help out the community at large, for any age group. I care about this community.”

SHEILA VINCENT, Thompson Falls Pickleball Club - “I volunteer to help my community.”

GAYLE SERATT, Sanders County Coalition For Families - “Volunteering is so important because it shows support to the victims we save. It’s a way of supporting your fellow human beings in the community.”

KAYLA MOSHER, Kaniksu Land Trust - “Volunteering has always been a huge part of my life. It’s in my life’s mission to give back to people and it gives me a sense of purpose.”

RAY BROWN, Sanders County Community Development -

“Very rarely is there anything you can do that could provide the benefit to yourself and your community.”

 

