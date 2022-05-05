Students launch rockets into night sky

To some of the neighbors of Plains High School it might have looked like an invasion, but it was instead a group of teenagers and an adult launching rockets at night. It wasn't all fun and games - but most of it was just that - it was part of a science class at Plains High School.

Ten students and science teacher Carl Benson gathered at the high school football field shortly before 9 p.m. last Monday to launch the model rockets they made for physics class. In all the years that Benson has been teaching the class, he's always conducted the launch in the daytime so the students could gather data, such as air speed and distance, to accompany classroom work.

"Students wanted to do a different type of launch to commemorate my last hurrah. We came up with a night launch," said Benson, who retires in May after 38 years at Plains High School. Student Grace Horton suggested doing it at night. To make it more interesting, all the students except one coated their rockets with glow-in-the-dark paint so they could watch them go up. Benson placed the rockets in a box with a black light before the launch in an effort to make them brighter when they were sent into the dark sky.

The students made their rockets weeks prior to launch time. In addition, Benson and Superintendent Thom Chisholm built their own rockets, although they were twice the length of the students' 12-inch ones and wider, but used the same C-6-5 engines as the smaller rockets.

Benson had been waiting for good weather, a clear night and low wind. The wind kicked up slightly during the event, but not enough to stop the launch. All the students were seniors. Three - Lexa Craft, Krystena Boes and Connor Burnham - couldn't make the night launch, but the remaining ones - Jolena Caldwell, Madison Elliott, Adelle Ercanbrack, Grace Horton, Maddie Madden, Aubrey Tulloch, Dawson Brown and Gabe Worrall - took turns blasting off their projectiles. Benson sent off the rockets of the missing students, as well as his and Chisholm's, who also couldn't attend.

"It was great, I knew that we would have trouble finding the rockets, but it was fun to watch," said Benson, who also said they all had a good time. Each student did a countdown before pushing the launch button. A reddish orange streak of light could be seen for only a few seconds as the missiles went airborne. Two misfired due to the igniters shorting out prior to igniting the ceramic, said Benson, but they were quickly fixed and shot up. Elliott wrote "To Infinity and Beyond" on her rocket. Benson painted "Bon Voyage!" on his.

Benson said the rockets "performed splendidly" and the event went off well, though as of Wednesday, they recovered only three rockets; those of Benson and Chisholm were located that night between 40 and 75 yards away. Burnham's rocket was found that night, too, across the track, maybe 100 yards from the launch pad, which was set up on the track. The student who retrieved Burnham's rocket said it looked as though the parachute hadn't deployed. Since they hadn't found any others, he couldn't say whether or not their parachutes deployed for re-entry.

A dozen spectators, mostly teachers, showed up to watch, including athletic director Mike Cole, his wife Kristen Cole, the art teacher, and English teacher Mike Tatum. "I have been to a few. The night one was my favorite," said Kristen. "I just couldn't miss Mr. Benson's final one. He gives the students experiences that only a teacher with his extra passion for learning will get to experience," she said.

This was the first rocket launching for Ellen Childress of Plains, who said it was a lot of fun. She was impressed with the decorations the students painted on their rockets. "Mr. Benson has always tried to make science fun with projects like this, the egg drop competition and astronomy with star gazing. I have not been to a rocket launch before, but I am sure this is the most fun as you can see the fireworks," she said. Benson said that a few spectators always show up at his launches. "Anytime you can get interest in science projects, it is great," he said.

The rockets are designed to shoot up with about six seconds of thrust. There is about a five-second delay before the chute is ejected. Inserting the parachute into the fuselage is the second most critical aspect of the assembly process, next to fin placement, which stabilizes the rocket, according to Benson. The rocketry curriculum teaches the concepts of momentum and energy. It helps them understand the mathematical equation portion of the lesson, said Benson, who added that the hands-on approach of building and launching the hobby rockets allows the students to observe what they're learning in the classroom. Benson uses fun projects with other physics lessons. They are in the process of making airplanes to learn the Bernoulli principle.

The students normally would have estimated the distance of their rockets and would have had a small altimeter attached, but they couldn't determine any height due to darkness and the teacher didn't want to use the altimeters for fear of losing costly school equipment. Benson guessed that by tracking them visually and based on past launches, the small ones went up about 1,200 feet and the two bigger ones rose about 400 feet. He also estimated that the large rockets traveled about 50 mph and the students' rockets went about 120 mph.

"I wish that they would have held their glow a little longer, but that would have involved radium and that's too radioactive," he said. Still, he said they were excited to try out the fluorescent paints and how they worked at night. A big difference was they couldn't watch their rockets return to the ground, something Benson said is fun to see.