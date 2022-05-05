Students learn art of etiquette

Thompson Falls students had the opportunity to learn the finer points of dining last week at the 7th annual etiquette luncheon hosted at Thompson Falls Elementary School cafeteria. The school's seventh and eighth grade students are taught an etiquette unit by K-8 school counselor Rob Christensen. Lessons consist of restaurant, sports, public, online, flag and job etiquette and concludes with an etiquette luncheon.

The lunch room is set up to mirror a fine dining establishment. Lunch staff and community volunteers prepare and serve students a four-course meal. "I just saw a need for the students to learn proper etiquette," Christensen said. "When I was growing up, during family dinners, we were always expected to present ourselves with table manners. When these guys have a job interview that includes dinner and they have to make that first impression, it's good for them to have this background knowledge."

Eight volunteers came to serve seventh-grade students Tuesday morning, including elementary principal Len Dorscher and Thompson Falls High School seniors Trae Thilmony and Nathan Schraeder, who both remember attending the etiquette luncheon in their earlier years. "I enjoyed the aspect of a five-course meal and learning about etiquette," Thilmony said. "It's not something you always get to experience in a small town." Schraeder added, "it's good to know what you're going to do if you're ever in this kind of situation."

Volunteers were given a brief lesson on serving before escorting each student to their seats. "This gives them a life skill they can take with them anywhere," said Deb Wilson with Rex Community Theater. "This makes an impression and that's what we're trying to do at the theater. We want to give these kids opportunities they might not get otherwise and that's what Mr. Christensen is doing here."

Students were served a bread course, where they were taught how to properly eat a dinner roll while enjoying cold milk and engaging in casual conversation amongst their peers at the table. Kate Baxter with First Security Bank has been a volunteer server for the last six etiquette luncheons. "These kids are learning a skill that will carry them into job opportunities, regardless of what they do," she said. "It's a universal skill."

After the bread course, students were served egg drop soup and salad before the main course of chicken teriyaki, allowing students the experience of eating with chopsticks. Thompson Falls Mayor Mark Sheets has volunteered for the last couple of years and says the luncheon is always a lot of fun. "It's always interesting to see these kids in a whole different situation, something they're not used to," he said. "It's important for them to learn this, you never know when these skills will be needed down the line."

Miriah Kardelis K-8 Counselor Rob Christensen teaches student Aiden Orendor how to properly hold his silverware during the salad course.

Volunteers were given the chance to toast the students and talk to them about why they believe etiquette is important in their professional and social lives. Kayla Mosher, Recreation and Outreach Coordinator for Kaniksu Land Trust, spoke to students about a work trip the week prior where she was served a five-course meal, prompting her to volunteer for the etiquette luncheon. "Even if you don't think this applies to you, it will come back," she said. "This is all good to know."

After the toast, students were served an apple crumb dessert before resuming the rest of their school day. Student Aiden Orendor said his favorite part of the etiquette luncheon were the different courses he got to try. "I think my favorite course was dessert," he said. "But I also enjoyed the chicken teriyaki. I haven't used chopsticks before. This was my first time and I actually did pretty good."