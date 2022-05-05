Blackfoot holds annual meeting

Blackfoot Communications held its first annual meeting in three years over the weekend, and employees and members of the local cooperative were happy to be back in-person.

As Blackfoot continues to work to replace copper wiring with fiber cabling in rural areas, board president Tom Eggensperger of Thompson Falls compared the advances in Internet speed to that of the automobile in the 20th century. In his invocation, Tony Incashola of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also talked about how advances in communication. "I think about how far we have come in communication," he noted, "from smoke signals to the telephone."

Blackfoot CEO Jason Williams provided an update on the company, addressing the pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues. He said that one vendor recently told the company it would take a year and a half to deliver fiber cabling. "Despite this," Williams stated, "Blackfoot has thrived." He detailed how membership in the cooperative, which provides telephone and Internet services, is up to 14,800, including an 19% increase in residential customers since the end of 2018. He noted that this growth also makes broadband essential as more people through the pandemic found they could live in rural areas and work remotely.

Williams also stated the company is investing in infrastructure. "We're investing in our network to make it future-proof," he said, adding that on June 1, the minimum speeds for Blackfoot fiber will increase from 50 megabits upload and download to 100 megabits. "It's our goal to connect everyone to fiber."

Williams addressed a question from a member about security, stating the company "takes security very, very seriously." He noted that since the conflict with Russian and Ukraine began, attempts to attack the Blackfoot network have quadrupled.

Blackfoot ended 2021 with a net income of $13.739 million and distributed $1.3 million in capital credits to its members. Chief Financial Officer Stacey Mueller said the company has not had to take on any additional debt with network investments and that the company has been making a focused effort to maintain its operating expenses.

In business at the board meeting, the membership voted to reduce the required number of people for a quorum to 150 members or 5% of the membership whichever is fewer. Previously the cooperative's bylaws required 5% of the first 2,000 members plus 2% of the excess above 2,000 members. At Saturday's meeting, that requirement was 339 members. "As the cooperative grows, the quorum count grows," Williams said. "We simply can't get enough people together for a quorum to do business." The other action passed by the membership was to stagger the terms of service for the nine board members. As no annual meeting was held in 2020 or 2021, all of the board member positions were up for election at this year's meeting. The change passed Saturday staggers the end of the board members' terms. All nine board members were re-elected at the 2022 annual meeting. Among them were those representing Sanders County, including Eggensperger, who represents Heron, Noxon, Thompson Falls and Trout Creek; Jim Blush, who represents Paradise, Plains, Charlo and Moiese; and Jim Newberg, who represents Dixon and Arlee.

The meeting wasn't all business, and the cooperative drew several door prizes during the event. Brad Buchanan of Thompson Falls won a Traeger grill and Dan Briggs of Thompson Falls won $250.