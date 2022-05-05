Conservation districts offer free seeds to support pollinators

The conservation districts of Sanders County want to continue their efforts in supporting pollinator habitats in the area. Green Mountain Conservation District (GMCD) and Eastern Sanders County Conservation District (ESCCD) have teamed up to host pollinator initiative seed handout events around the county.

If community members are interested in growing beneficial flowers and native plants that will support pollinators and their habitats in your own backyard, they can get a free seed mix from the conservation districts for plots of 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 square feet. This mix is specially selected for western Montana and includes flowers of all shapes and sizes. These seeds are best planted in early spring or late fall.

According to GMCD, “through the Pollinator Initiative, the support of the Lower Clark Fork Watershed Group and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s 223 Program, conservation districts can connect landowners with support for developing a pollinator garden as well as implementing other conservation practices, such as improving streamside vegetation or installing riparian fencing.”

Contact GMCD at (406) 827-4833 or ESCCD at (406) 830-8687 for more information.

The conservation districts will host five seed handout events at the following locations:

Monday, May 9

• Pilgrim Creek Park, Noxon, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• Green Mountain Conservation District, Trout Creek, 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

• Fairgrounds - Riverside Parking Lot, Plains, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

• Camas Prairie Gym, 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

• Limberlost Brewing Company, Thompson Falls, 5-7 p.m.